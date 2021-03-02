 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Argenx's Efgartigimod US Application In Neuromuscular Disorder Accepted For Review

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 5:40am   Comments
Share:

The FDA has accepted for review Argenx SE's (NASDAQ: ARGX) marketing application seeking approval for intravenous (IV) efgartigimod, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

  • Myasthenia gravis is a neuromuscular disorder primarily characterized by muscle weakness and muscle fatigue.
  • The agency's target action date is December 17.
  • The company is also on track to apply for efgartigimod to Japan's regulatory authority in the first half of 2021 and the European Medicines Agency in the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: ARGX shares closed 2.9% higher at $340.53 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARGX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Approved for Emergency Use, Gamida, Genfit Jump On Data, 2 IPOs
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis COVID-19 Drug Readout, Merck And Roche Earnings, 3 IPOs
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Earnings, GSK-CureVac Vaccine Collaboration, Mallinckrodt FDA Decision
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: myasthenia gravis Neuromuscular DisorderBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com