Ocular Therapeutix Shares Are Trading Higher As Company Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Therapy Study For Dry Eye Disease
Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) has dosed the first patient in its Phase 2 trial evaluating OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular ophthalmic insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
- OTX-DED is a physician-administered, preservative-free intracanalicular insert designed to deliver either 0.2 or 0.3 mg doses of dexamethasone.
- The 150-subject study is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of two different-strength formulations of OTX-DED and other secondary endpoints compared to a matched vehicle control hydrogel insert.
- Price Action: OCUL shares are up 4.47% at $19.16 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.
