 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ocular Therapeutix Shares Are Trading Higher As Company Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Therapy Study For Dry Eye Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 1:03pm   Comments
Share:

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) has dosed the first patient in its Phase 2 trial evaluating OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular ophthalmic insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

  • OTX-DED is a physician-administered, preservative-free intracanalicular insert designed to deliver either 0.2 or 0.3 mg doses of dexamethasone.
  • The 150-subject study is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of two different-strength formulations of OTX-DED and other secondary endpoints compared to a matched vehicle control hydrogel insert.
  • Price Action: OCUL shares are up 4.47% at $19.16 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix's Intravitreal Implant Shows Decrease In Retinal Fluid In Early-Stage Wet AMD Study
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: dry eye disease Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com