Electrocore Shares Rally: Some Technical Levels For The Medtech Stock

Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 2:44pm   Comments
Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) were trading higher Monday following the company’s announcement of an exclusive distribution agreement with Medistar following regulatory approval in Australia.

Shares hit a high of $4.09 and a low of $2.06 during Monday's  premarket session.

The stock was up 31.33% at $2.85 at last check.

Electrocore Technical Levels: The 5-minute chart below shows short-term speculative support and resistance for those looking to trade shares of Electrocore.

A short-term bullish technical trader may call the premarket high a speculative resistance at the price of $4.09. A short-term bullish technical trader may find short term speculative support at $3.20 and more at $2.75.

ecor5min3-1-21.png

The daily chart shown below shows shares of Electrocore have recently broken out of what bullish technical traders may call a speculative resistance at the price level of $3.25.

Ideally, the bullish technical trader will want to see Monday's session close above this speculative resistance for the chart to move further to the upside.

A bearish technical trader may like to see a close below this speculative resistance on the daily chart, or even better for a bearish technical trader, a close near the open.

A close near the open would make the daily chart have what technical traders would call a “bearish shooting star candle,” indicating price may fall further.

Electrocore shares currently trade with a market cap of $97 million and a public float of 32 million shares.

ecordaily3-1-21.png

