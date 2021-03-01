 Skip to main content

Reata Pharma Shares Are Trading Higher After Filing US Application In Alport Syndrome-Related Kidney Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) has submitted a marketing application to the FDA for bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) to treat chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome.

  • Alport syndrome is a rare, genetic form of kidney disease caused by mutations in the genes encoding type IV collagen, a major structural component of the kidney's glomerular basement membrane.
  • The kidneys of patients with Alport syndrome progressively lose the capacity to filter waste products out of the blood, leading to end-stage kidney disease. 
  • In November last year, the company announced positive Phase 3 CARDINAL study results.
  • Data demonstrated that patients treated with bardoxolone experienced a statistically significant improvement in kidney function measured by eGFR at Week 100 and Week 104, compared to patients treated with placebo.
  • Price Action: RETA shares are up 5.4% at $128.81 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Chronic Kidney DiseaseBiotech News Health Care FDA General

