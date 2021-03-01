 Skip to main content

Fluidigm Gets EUA Nod For Home Sample Collection Kit For Advanta COVID-19 Assay

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
The FDA has granted Emergency Use (EUA) approval for Fluidigm Corporation's (NASDAQ: FLDM) AZOVA COVID-19 test collection kit for use with the company's Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay on its Biomark HD platform.

  • The kit is authorized for at-home self-collection by prescription only for individuals suspected of COVID-19 infection.
  • Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay is an extraction-free saliva-based test intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in saliva specimens.
  • The assay is only for use under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization.
  • Price Action: FLDM shares are up 2.5% at $4.71 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Covid-19 testsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA General

