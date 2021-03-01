 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Phio Pharma Shares Are Trading Higher On Cancer Immunotherapies Pact With AgonOx

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Share:

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) has entered into a clinical development collaboration with AgonOx Inc to develop novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies.

  • The collaboration will use Phio's lead INTASYL based product candidate PH-762 and AgonOx's "double positive" tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology.
  • The study is expected to start enrolling patients later this year.
  • Preclinical data presented at SITC 2020 by AgonOx in collaboration with Phio show that treating the DP CD8 TIL with Phio's PH-762 increases the tumor-killing activity of the CD8 DP TIL even further (a two-fold increase). 
  • Under the terms of the agreement, AgonOx will receive financial support for the trial from Phio, and Phio will receive certain future development milestones and sales-related royalty payments from AgonOx's DP TIL technology.
  • Price Action: PHIO shares were trading 11.5% higher at $3.19 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHIO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cancer ImmunotherapyBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com