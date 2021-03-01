 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Athenex Shares Are Trading Lower After FDA Rejected Oral Paclitaxel Plus Encequidar Application In Breast Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 7:28am   Comments
Share:

The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for Athenex Inc’s (NASDAQ: ATNX) marketing application seeking approval for oral paclitaxel plus encequidar to treat metastatic breast cancer.

  • The CRL indicated concern about an increase in neutropenia-related sequelae observed on the oral paclitaxel arm compared with the IV paclitaxel arm.
  • The FDA also expressed concerns regarding the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate at week 19 conducted by blinded independent central review (BICR).
  • It suggested that the BICR was influenced.
  • The agency recommended that the company conduct a new trial and adopt additional risk mitigation strategies to improve toxicity.
  • Athenex plans to request a meeting with the FDA to discuss the agency’s response.
  • Price Action: ATNX shares dropped 21% at $9.49 in the premarket before the trading halted. It will resume at 7:35 a.m. ET.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATNX)

38 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 28-March 6): KemPharm, Gilead FDA Decisions and More Earnings
Athenex's Earnings Outlook
Athenex Launches Klisyri In US For Actinic Keratosis; Expands Tirbanibulin Distribution Pact For Additional Territories
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com