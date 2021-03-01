 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ElectroCore's Shares Are Trading Higher After Australia Ok'd Vagus Nerve Stimulator For Headaches

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 6:10am   Comments
Share:

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved ElectroCore Inc's (NASDAQ: ECOR) gammaCore Sapphire family of products, including a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS) for primary headache disorders.

  • Concurrently, the company has entered into an agreement with Medistar2 PTY Limited, whereby Medistar will serve as the exclusive distributor of the gammaCore Sapphire nVNS in Australia.
  • The initial term of the agreement is three years.
  • Medistar, an independent medical device distributor, will officially launch the gammaCore Sapphire at the 2021 ANZHS Headache Annual Scientific Meeting, held on March 13-14. 
  • Last week, the company completed enrollment in a study evaluating the effect of nVNS on respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.
  • Price Action: ECOR shares surged 58% at $3.43 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ECOR)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
ElectroCore Concludes Enrollment In COVID-19 Study Evaluating Vagus Nerve Stimulation
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration headacheBiotech News Penny Stocks Contracts FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com