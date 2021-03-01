 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca, Junshi Bio In Commercialization Pact For Toripalimab In China

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 6:17am   Comments
AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has announced a deal with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd to market Junshi’s cancer drug.

  • Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will be granted the right to market Junshi’s anti-PD-1 cancer drug toripalimab for urothelial carcinoma across China and other cancer types in some areas.
  • Both the companies will also discuss commercial cooperation in emerging markets.
  • Toripalimab belongs to PD-1 or PD-L1 that utilizes a patient’s immune system to fight cancer. 
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.8% at $48.78 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Urothelial CancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

