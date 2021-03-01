AstraZeneca, Junshi Bio In Commercialization Pact For Toripalimab In China
AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has announced a deal with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd to market Junshi’s cancer drug.
- Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will be granted the right to market Junshi’s anti-PD-1 cancer drug toripalimab for urothelial carcinoma across China and other cancer types in some areas.
- Both the companies will also discuss commercial cooperation in emerging markets.
- Toripalimab belongs to PD-1 or PD-L1 that utilizes a patient’s immune system to fight cancer.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.8% at $48.78 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.
