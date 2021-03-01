 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Regeneron's Single-Dose REGN1908-1909 Shows Rapid, Durable Benefit In Cat-Allergic Asthma Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 6:14am   Comments
Share:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) has announced detailed results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating an antibody cocktail, REGN1908-1909, in cat-allergic patients with mild asthma.

  • Regeneron presented the results at the virtual 2021 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting.
  • The trial results showed that a single dose of REGN1908-1909 prevented early asthma reactions rapidly and durably, as early as one week after treatment and up to three months, thus meeting the primary endpoint.
  • REGN1908-1909 prevented 68% of the lung function decline observed upon cat allergen exposure, compared to 23% with placebo, seen one week following treatment. A similar benefit was observed throughout the 3-month.
  • Patients on REGN1908-1909 could tolerate a three-fold higher allergen quantity from baseline without experiencing an early asthma reaction compared to placebo.
  • Adverse events occurred in 76% of patients who received REGN1908-1909 and 78% of patients who received placebo.
  • REGN1908-1909 is a novel cocktail of two fully-human monoclonal IgG antibodies designed to bind and block the Fel d 1 allergen. It was invented using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune technology.
  • On Friday, the company's COVID-19 antibody cocktail (casirivimab with imdevimab) received CHMP backing, recommending European Union approval.
  • Price Action: REGN shares closed 0.6% lower at $450.57 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REGN)

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates
Regeneron's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Wins EU Positive Opinion
Akari Therapeutics' PASylated Nomacopan Shows Promising Action In Animal Studies
Regeneron To Stop Giving Placebo In COVID-19 Antibody Trial After 'Clear Efficacy'
Decibel Therapeutics' Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Shows Potential In Preclinical Studies
Opthea Outlines OPT-302 Pivotal Study Designs In Chronic Eye Disorder
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: asthmaBiotech News FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com