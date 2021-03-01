Evotec, Chinook Therapeutics Ink Development Pact For Chronic Kidney Diseases Therapies
Chinook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KDNY) and Evotec SE (OTCMKTS: EVTCY) have collaborated for the discovery and development of precision medicine therapies for patients with chronic kidney diseases (CKD).
- Based on Evotec's proprietary comprehensive molecular datasets, Chinook and Evotec will jointly identify, characterize and validate novel mechanisms and discover and develop precision medicines.
- The collaboration will utilize Evotec's PanOmics platform, which combines throughput proteomics, high throughput transcriptomics, and cell imaging with PanHunter, its data analysis platform.
- Chinook will contribute drug discovery and development programs to the collaboration targeting rare kidney diseases such as IgA nephropathy and glomerular diseases.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Chinook and Evotec will share drug discovery and pre-clinical development responsibilities.
- Chinook will be responsible for the clinical development and commercialization of product candidates.
- Evotec will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, research funding, milestone payments, and tiered sales-based royalties.
- Price Action: KDNY shares closed 1.7% higher at $16.54, and EVTCY closed 0.8% lower at 77.45 on Friday.
