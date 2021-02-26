Regeneron's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Wins EU Positive Opinion
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) has received a positive opinion from European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for its COVID-19 antibody cocktail (casirivimab with imdevimab).
- The CHMP recommends that the antibody cocktail, dubbed as REGEN-COVTM in the U.S., can be used to treat confirmed COVID-19 in patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.
- Regeneron is collaborating with Roche to increase the global supply of the antibody cocktail. Regeneron is responsible for developing and distributing the treatment in the U.S., and Roche is primarily responsible for development and distribution outside the U.S.
- Yesterday, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that Regeneron stop enrolling patients in the placebo group after the treatment established clinical efficacy.
- Price Action: REGN is trading 0.2% at $454.2 in market trading hours on the last check Friday.
