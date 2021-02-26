 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Regeneron's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Wins EU Positive Opinion

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) has received a positive opinion from European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for its COVID-19 antibody cocktail (casirivimab with imdevimab).
  • The CHMP recommends that the antibody cocktail, dubbed as REGEN-COVTM in the U.S., can be used to treat confirmed COVID-19 in patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.
  • Regeneron is collaborating with Roche to increase the global supply of the antibody cocktail. Regeneron is responsible for developing and distributing the treatment in the U.S., and Roche is primarily responsible for development and distribution outside the U.S.
  • Yesterday, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that Regeneron stop enrolling patients in the placebo group after the treatment established clinical efficacy.
  • Price Action: REGN is trading 0.2% at $454.2 in market trading hours on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REGN + RHHBF)

Roche Reports Positive Evrysdi Data From Dose-Finding Part Of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Trial
Akari Therapeutics' PASylated Nomacopan Shows Promising Action In Animal Studies
Regeneron To Stop Giving Placebo In COVID-19 Antibody Trial After 'Clear Efficacy'
Decibel Therapeutics' Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Shows Potential In Preclinical Studies
Opthea Outlines OPT-302 Pivotal Study Designs In Chronic Eye Disorder
Sanofi/Regeneron's DUPIXENT Wins Canada Approval For Atopic Dermatitis In Children Aged 6-11
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CHMP Covid-19Biotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com