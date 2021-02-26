GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidyolex Wins EU Positive Opinion For Seizures Disorder
- The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc's (NASDAQ: GWPH) Epidyolex (cannabidiol). It is an adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) for patients two years of age and older.
- TSC is characterized by benign tumors that grow in the body's vital organs, including the brain, skin, heart, eyes, kidneys, and lungs, and in which epilepsy is the most common neurological feature.
- The condition is typically diagnosed in childhood.
- The EMA approved GW's cannabidiol oral solution in September 2019 as adjunctive therapy for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome or Dravet syndrome, in conjunction with clobazam, for patients two years of age and older.
- Price Action: GWPH is up 0.1% at $215.05 in market trading hours on the last check Friday.
