AstraZeneca/Amgen's Tezepelumab Reduces Asthma Exacerbations, Phase 3 Trial Shows
- AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and its partner Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) have announced positive results from NAVIGATOR Phase 3 trial evaluating tezepelumab in severe asthma.
- Results were presented at the American Academy of Asthma Allergy & Immunology Annual Meeting.
- Tezepelumab achieved a 56% reduction in exacerbation rate over 52 weeks in the overall patient population, compared to placebo when added to standard of care.
- In a pre-specified analysis of the subgroup of patients with baseline eosinophil counts less than 300 cells per microliter, tezepelumab achieved a 41% reduction in exacerbation rate.
- 39% and 70% reduction in patients with baseline eosinophil counts less than 150 and greater than or equal to 300 cells per microliter, respectively.
- No clinically meaningful differences in safety results between the tezepelumab and placebo groups were observed.
- The most frequently reported adverse events were nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, and headache.
- Tezepelumab blocks the action of thymic stromal lymphopoietin, an epithelial cytokine that plays a key role across the spectrum of asthma inflammation.
- Price Action: AZN and AMGN shares are down 0.9% in market trading hours on the last check Friday.
