AstraZeneca/Amgen's Tezepelumab Reduces Asthma Exacerbations, Phase 3 Trial Shows

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and its partner Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) have announced positive results from NAVIGATOR Phase 3 trial evaluating tezepelumab in severe asthma.
  • Results were presented at the American Academy of Asthma Allergy & Immunology Annual Meeting.
  • Tezepelumab achieved a 56% reduction in exacerbation rate over 52 weeks in the overall patient population, compared to placebo when added to standard of care.
  • In a pre-specified analysis of the subgroup of patients with baseline eosinophil counts less than 300 cells per microliter, tezepelumab achieved a 41% reduction in exacerbation rate.
  • 39% and 70% reduction in patients with baseline eosinophil counts less than 150 and greater than or equal to 300 cells per microliter, respectively.
  • No clinically meaningful differences in safety results between the tezepelumab and placebo groups were observed.
  • The most frequently reported adverse events were nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, and headache.
  • Tezepelumab blocks the action of thymic stromal lymphopoietin, an epithelial cytokine that plays a key role across the spectrum of asthma inflammation.
  • Price Action: AZN and AMGN shares are down 0.9% in market trading hours on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: asthma Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General

