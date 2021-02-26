European Medicines Agency's CHMP Backs Approval Of Cabometyx/Opdivo Combo In Kidney Cancer
- European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion recommending approval of Exelixis Inc's (NASDAQ: EXEL) Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) for advanced renal cell carcinoma.
- Exelixis' partner Ipsen Pharma has exclusive rights to commercialize and develop Cabometyx outside of the U.S. and Japan.
- The positive opinion follows FDA approval for Cabometyx plus Opdivo as a first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.
