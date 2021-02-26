 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

European Medicines Agency's CHMP Backs Approval Of Cabometyx/Opdivo Combo In Kidney Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
  • European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion recommending approval of Exelixis Inc's (NASDAQ: EXEL) Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) for advanced renal cell carcinoma.
  • Exelixis' partner Ipsen Pharma has exclusive rights to commercialize and develop Cabometyx outside of the U.S. and Japan.
  • The positive opinion follows FDA approval for Cabometyx plus Opdivo as a first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.
  • Price Action: EXEL shares are 0.05% higher at $21.97, while BMY shares are down 0.2% at $61.9 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IPSEY + IPSEF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: European Commission Kidney CancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com