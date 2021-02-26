 Skip to main content

Axonics Acquires Urethral Bulking Agent For $200M

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 8:37am   Comments
  • Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNXhas acquired UK-based Contura and its lead product Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent used to treat female stress urinary incontinence.
  • The transaction includes a total consideration of $200 million in cash and stock, along with a potential future milestone of $35 million.
  • Bulkamid is a homogenous non-particulate hydrogel injected into the urethral wall in a minimally invasive office or outpatient facility procedure for restoring the urethra’s natural closing pressure.
  • The hydrogel secured CE Mark approval in 2003 and the FDA approval last year.
  • Price Action: AXNX shares are 1.34% higher at $51.50 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: urinary tract infectionsBiotech M&A News Health Care FDA General

