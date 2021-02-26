 Skip to main content

US Government Calls For Additional Eli Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Therapy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 8:15am   Comments
  • The U.S. government has agreed to purchase a minimum of 100,000 doses of Eli Lilly and Co's (NYSE: LLY) COVID-19 antibody therapy combining bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg and etesevimab (LY-CoV016) 1400 mg.
  • The purchase agreement is for $210 million, and the doses will be delivered through March 31. The U.S. government will have the option to purchase up to an additional 1,100,000 doses through November 25.
  • Two weeks ago, bamlanivimab and etesevimab together received FDA emergency use authorization for recently diagnosed mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 or hospitalization.
  • Additionally, the National Institutes of Health recommended the use of bamlanivimab plus etesevimab for outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of clinical progression.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are up 1.07% at $206 premarket on the last check Friday.

