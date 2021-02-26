Pfizer's 20-Valent Pneumococcal Vaccine Application Accepted EU Review
- The European Medicines Agency has accepted for review Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) marketing application seeking approval for the 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (20vPnC).
- The vaccine candidate is for preventing invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes in adults ages 18 years and older.
- The U.S. marketing application for 20vPnC is also currently under review, with the agency's goal date in June 2021.
- In June 2020, Pfizer initiated two Phase 3 trials for 20vPnC evaluating the safety and efficacy of the investigational vaccine in infants.
- Price Action: PFE is down 0.09% at $33.79 in premarket trading on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.