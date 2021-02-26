 Skip to main content

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Likely To Get EU Approval Early March: Bloomberg

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 7:17am   Comments
  • The European Medical Agency (EMA) is reportedly set to recommend Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) coronavirus vaccine on March 11, according to Bloomberg.
  • The European Commission said deliveries of the J&J shot are expected to begin in early April, thus bolstering the supplies over the second and third quarters.
  • The EU inked a purchase deal with JNJ to supply doses for 200 million people, with an option for an additional 200 million. 
  • The EU official also said that the agency is in talks with Russian authorities on the Sputnik V vaccine and may receive data soon to begin a rolling review process.
  • The EMA is also carrying out a rolling review of the CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) and Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) shots.
  • The European Commission has agreed to purchase 225 million CureVac shots and 100 million doses from Novavax.
  • On Wednesday, the FDA backed the JNJ’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, which protected from the infection after receiving the vaccine.
  • The FDA Adcom meeting to review JNJ’s shot is scheduled today.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up by 0.28% at $163.21, NVAX shares are down 1.4% at $218.4, and CVAC shares are up 1.5% at $94.36 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

