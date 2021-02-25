Why Pandion Therapeutics Stock Shot Up 133% Today
Pandion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PAND) shares closed over 133% higher today.
What Happened: Pandion — a developer of novel therapeutics targeting autoimmune diseases — will be acquired by a subsidiary of drug multinational Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK), according to a statement issued Thursday.
Merck is purchasing Pandion for $60 per share in cash, which values the deal at nearly $1.85 billion.
“This acquisition builds upon Merck’s strategy to identify and secure candidates with differentiated and potentially foundational characteristics,” said Dean Y. Li, President Merck Research Laboratories.
Merck will through a tender offer acquire all outstanding shares of Pandion subject to conditions, including the purchase of a majority of the company.
The transaction is expected to be closed in the first half of 2021.
Pandion Price Action: Pandion shares closed 133.36% higher at $59.81 on Wednesday and fell 0.43% in the after-hours trading.
