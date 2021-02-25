Kindred Biosciences Submits Efficacy Data For KIND-030 As Prophylactic Option In US
- Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN) has submitted efficacy data to support the prophylactic indication for KIND-030 to the United States Department of Agriculture Center for Veterinary Biologics for review.
- KIND-030 is a monoclonal antibody targeting canine parvovirus infection.
- In September last year, Kindred Bio reported positive results from its pivotal efficacy study that showed a 60% mortality rate in the control dogs, compared to 0% in the KIND-030 treated dogs.
- KIND-030 is being pursued for two indications in dogs - prophylactic therapy to prevent clinical signs of canine parvovirus infection, and treatment of established parvovirus infection.
- The completion of the upcoming pivotal efficacy study for the treatment indication for KIND-030 is extended into the second quarter of 2021.
- In December, Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) entered into an agreement with Kindred Biosciences to acquire exclusive global rights to KIND-030.
- Price Action: KIN is down 0.4% at $4.71 in market trading hours on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: parvovirusBiotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General