Kindred Biosciences Submits Efficacy Data For KIND-030 As Prophylactic Option In US

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 1:37pm   Comments
  • Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN) has submitted efficacy data to support the prophylactic indication for KIND-030 to the United States Department of Agriculture Center for Veterinary Biologics for review.
  • KIND-030 is a monoclonal antibody targeting canine parvovirus infection.
  • In September last year, Kindred Bio reported positive results from its pivotal efficacy study that showed a 60% mortality rate in the control dogs, compared to 0% in the KIND-030 treated dogs.
  • KIND-030 is being pursued for two indications in dogs - prophylactic therapy to prevent clinical signs of canine parvovirus infection, and treatment of established parvovirus infection.
  • The completion of the upcoming pivotal efficacy study for the treatment indication for KIND-030 is extended into the second quarter of 2021.
  • In December, Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELANentered into an agreement with Kindred Biosciences to acquire exclusive global rights to KIND-030.
  • Price Action: KIN is down 0.4% at $4.71 in market trading hours on the last check Thursday.

