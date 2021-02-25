Atossa Therapeutics' COVID-19 Nasal Spray Safe In Early-Stage Study
- Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) announces final results from its Phase 1 study evaluating AT-301 administered by nasal spray. AT-301 is being developed for at-home use for patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
- The treatment was considered to be safe and well-tolerated at two different dose levels over 14 days.
- The final analysis indicates that there were no serious adverse events, no discontinuations, no bronchospasm.
- Only one of the 32 subjects in the study experienced moderate adverse events, and all other adverse events were considered mild.
- An additional pre-clinical study is expected to start this quarter.
- Price Action: ATOS surged 8.6% at $3.02 on the last check Thursday.
