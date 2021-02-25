Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Atossa Therapeutics' COVID-19 Nasal Spray Safe In Early-Stage Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 11:15am   Comments
Share:
  • Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOSannounces final results from its Phase 1 study evaluating AT-301 administered by nasal spray. AT-301 is being developed for at-home use for patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19. 
  • The treatment was considered to be safe and well-tolerated at two different dose levels over 14 days.
  • The final analysis indicates that there were no serious adverse events, no discontinuations, no bronchospasm.
  • Only one of the 32 subjects in the study experienced moderate adverse events, and all other adverse events were considered mild.
  • An additional pre-clinical study is expected to start this quarter. 
  • Price Action: ATOS surged 8.6% at $3.02 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATOS)

101 Biggest Movers From Friday
66 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
48 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com