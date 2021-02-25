Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exelixis' Cabozantinib Gets Breakthrough Therapy Status In Differentiated Thyroid Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 11:11am   Comments
Share:
  • The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Exelixis Inc's (NASDAQ: EXEL) CABOMETYX cabozantinib as a potential treatment for patients with differentiated thyroid cancer progressed following prior therapy and are radioactive iodine-refractory.
  • The company plans to submit a supplemental marketing application for the indication this year.
  • The planned interim analysis of the Phase 3 COSMIC-311 trial demonstrated a significant reduction in the risk of disease progression or death of 78% with cabozantinib versus placebo, thyroid cancer.
  • Price Action: EXEL shares are down 1.85% at $22.24 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXEL)

Exelixis' Cabozantinib Shows Overall Objective Response Rates of 38% In Genitourinary Tumor Settings
Exelixis' Cabozantinib Data Shows Clinically Significant Benefit Versus Pfizer's Sutent, In A Type Of Kidney Cancer
Recap: Exelixis Q4 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Approved for Emergency Use, Gamida, Genfit Jump On Data, 2 IPOs
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Exelixis
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FDA Breakthrough Designation Thyroid CancerBiotech News FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com