Aquestive Sees Libervant Application Resubmission By End Of Q2
- The FDA has provided further guidance to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) regarding the information to be included in the marketing application for Libervant to manage seizure clusters.
- This guidance FDA addresses the revised weight-based dosing regimen, modeling, and simulation data provided to the Agency in December 2020.
- The feedback offers direction on the FDA's expectations for the information and supporting analysis relating to the population pharmacokinetic model.
- The agency also guided its expectations around the nature and format of safety data included in the resubmission.
- The company plans to resubmit the marketing application around the end of the second quarter of 2021.
- Aquestive received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA in September last year citing exposure levels in certain weight groups.
- Libervant is a buccally (inside of the cheek) administered soluble film formulation of diazepam, a benzodiazepine, for rapid treatment of acute uncontrolled seizures.
- Price Action: AQST shares are 3.74% at $5.28 on the last check Thursday.
