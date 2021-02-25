Market Overview

Regeneron To Stop Giving Placebo In COVID-19 Antibody Trial After 'Clear Efficacy'

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 8:57am   Comments
  • Following recommendations from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) will make changes to the Phase 3 trial evaluating REGEN-COV (casirivimab with imdevimab) in outpatients with COVID-19.
  • The company said that an independent panel found the company's COVID-19 antibody cocktail at both 1,200mg and 2,400mg doses have "clear clinical efficacy" in reducing the rates of hospitalization and deaths in patients.
  • The panel has recommended that Regeneron should stop enrolling patients in the placebo group.
  • The cocktail was authorized in November for emergency use by the FDA.
  • The company plans to share details of unblinded data from the trial once it becomes available in March.
  • Price Action: REGN is marginally up by 0.5% at $460.9 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Covid-19 IDMCBiotech News FDA General

