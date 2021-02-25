Compugen's COM701 Shows Ongoing Durable Signals In Early-Stage Solid Tumor Studies
- Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) reports updated data from its Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of COM701 as a monotherapy and a dose-escalation combination study with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab).
- COM701 is an antibody targeting PVRIG, a novel immune checkpoint.
- Data highlight as of the data cutoff of December 14, 2020:
- COM701 and Opdivo combination arm showed a disease control rate of 66.7% with best responses of the complete response of 6.7%, the partial response of 6.7%, and stable disease rate of 53.3%.
- Durable responses of confirmed stable disease of six months or more were observed in three patients.
- In the COM701 monotherapy arm, the patient with primary peritoneal cancer with durable confirmed partial response remains on study treatment at 62 weeks.
- The patient with pancreatic cancer, refractory to all three prior lines of the standard of care therapy with the durable confirmed stable disease, was on study treatment for 31 weeks.
- Six of the 20 patients enrolled in the monotherapy expansion cohort had the best responses of stable disease. No new safety findings were observed.
- Additional clinical data and initial correlative assessments of biological samples will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 annual meeting.
- Price Action: CGEN increased 11% at $11.5 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
