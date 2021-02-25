Market Overview

Moderna To Test New COVID-19 Vaccine Targeting South Africa Strain

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 5:42am   Comments
Moderna To Test New COVID-19 Vaccine Targeting South Africa Strain
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is experimenting with several potential methods of combating the new COVID-19 virus strain, including:
    • The South Africa variant-specific booster candidate at the 50 µg dose level and lower.
    • An additional booster shot combining the South Africa-specific vaccine and its existing vaccine in a single vaccine at the 50 µg dose level and lower.
    • The third dose of its existing authorized vaccine, as a booster at the 50 µg dose level. Dosing has already begun.
    • Evaluate both the combined vaccine and the South Africa-specific as an initial shot for people who haven’t yet been vaccinated, at the 100 µg dose level and lower.
  • The company completed manufacturing raw material for a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine modified to target the South Africa strain, also known as B.1.351.
  • The latest jab, code-named mRNA-1273.351, has been shipped to the US National Institutes of Health for additional study.
  • Phase 1 trial will be led and funded by the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
  • In parallel, the company will be conducting its own clinical studies to support regulatory filings for any booster vaccine or updated primary vaccine.
  • Price Action: MRNA is up 4.46% at $151.25 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

