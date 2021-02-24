Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Celcuity Raises $24M Via Upsized Equity Offering At 11% Discount

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
  • Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 1.7 million shares at $14 per share, raising approximately $24 million in gross proceeds. The offer price is at an 11% discount from the last close price of $15.7 on Tuesday.
  • Previously the company had announced the offering of $20 million.
  • The underwriter has an option to purchase up to an additional 257,100 shares, and the offering will close by February 26.
  • Celcuity intends to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as the sole managing underwriter for the offering.
  • In January, the company announced a clinical trial collaboration with Sarah Cannon Research Institute and Pfizer Inc to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial. 
  • The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of two Pfizer targeted therapies VIZIMPRO and XALKORI, in patients with previously treated metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer selected with Celcuity's CELsignia Multi-Pathway Activity Test.
  • In December, Celcuity announced a trial collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital, UCLA, and Vanderbilt and Puma Biotechnology to conduct a Phase 2 trial.
  • The company expects to announce additional trial collaborations in the first half of 2021.
  • Celcuity ended the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $11.6 million.
  • Price Action: CELC stock is down 7.76% at $14.50 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CELC)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aridis To Study Antibody Cocktail For Coronavirus Variants, Revance & Protalix Data Readouts
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DermTech Soars On Contract, Fluidigm Plunges On Earnings, Decision Day For Regeneron, Bioventus Debuts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Offerings General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com