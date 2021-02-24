Celcuity Raises $24M Via Upsized Equity Offering At 11% Discount
- Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 1.7 million shares at $14 per share, raising approximately $24 million in gross proceeds. The offer price is at an 11% discount from the last close price of $15.7 on Tuesday.
- Previously the company had announced the offering of $20 million.
- The underwriter has an option to purchase up to an additional 257,100 shares, and the offering will close by February 26.
- Celcuity intends to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as the sole managing underwriter for the offering.
- In January, the company announced a clinical trial collaboration with Sarah Cannon Research Institute and Pfizer Inc to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of two Pfizer targeted therapies VIZIMPRO and XALKORI, in patients with previously treated metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer selected with Celcuity's CELsignia Multi-Pathway Activity Test.
- In December, Celcuity announced a trial collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital, UCLA, and Vanderbilt and Puma Biotechnology to conduct a Phase 2 trial.
- The company expects to announce additional trial collaborations in the first half of 2021.
- Celcuity ended the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $11.6 million.
- Price Action: CELC stock is down 7.76% at $14.50 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.
