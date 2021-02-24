AIM ImmunoTech Gets Orphan Drug Tag For Ampligen In Pancreatic Cancer
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc's (NYSE: AIM) subsidiary, NV Hemispherx Biopharma Europe, has received formal notification from the European Commission for Orphan Medicinal Product Application for Ampligen as a treatment for pancreatic cancer.
- Among other benefits, products with Orphan designation can enjoy up to ten years of protection from market competition from similar medicines with similar active components and indications.
- Earlier, the Committee had recommended that Ampligen receive the designation for pancreatic cancer.
- Two weeks ago, the Netherlands regulatory authority approved rintatolimod (Ampligen) treatment for six pancreatic cancer patients as part of a new, follow-up Early Access Program.
- In September last year, a statistically significant positive pancreatic cancer survival benefit was observed in the Ampligen arm compared to a historical control cohort seen in a multi-year EAP conducted at Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands.
- Price Action: AIM stock gained 11.7% at $2.53 on the last check Wednesday.
