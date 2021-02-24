Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AIM ImmunoTech Gets Orphan Drug Tag For Ampligen In Pancreatic Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
Share:
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc's (NYSE: AIM) subsidiary, NV Hemispherx Biopharma Europe, has received formal notification from the European Commission for Orphan Medicinal Product Application for Ampligen as a treatment for pancreatic cancer.
  • Among other benefits, products with Orphan designation can enjoy up to ten years of protection from market competition from similar medicines with similar active components and indications.
  • Earlier, the Committee had recommended that Ampligen receive the designation for pancreatic cancer.
  • Two weeks ago, the Netherlands regulatory authority approved rintatolimod (Ampligen) treatment for six pancreatic cancer patients as part of a new, follow-up Early Access Program.
  • In September last year, a statistically significant positive pancreatic cancer survival benefit was observed in the Ampligen arm compared to a historical control cohort seen in a multi-year EAP conducted at Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands. 
  • Price Action: AIM stock gained 11.7% at $2.53 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech To Include New Patients In Netherlands Pancreatic Cancer Program
101 Biggest Movers From Friday
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Why AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Common Stock's Stock is Up During Today's Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Readout, Clinical Hold On Bellicum Study Lifted, Lilly Earnings, NLS Pharma IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: European Commission Orphan Drug DesignationBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com