Decibel Therapeutics' Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Shows Potential In Preclinical Studies
- Decibel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DBTX) presented preclinical data of its gene therapy candidate, DB-OTO, for hearing loss due to mutation of the otoferlin gene.
- Decibel presented the data at the Annual MidWinter Meeting of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology.
- DB-OTO is delivered via surgical procedure during a standard cochlear implantation procedure.
- Studies highlighted successful distribution and expression across the cochlear length, as well as well tolerated.
- Data suggested hair cell-selective expression of otoferlin may enable greater efficacy and durability and minimize potential toxicity.
- The therapy also demonstrated that DB-OTO restored normal hearing sensitivity in animal models of otoferlin deficiency.
- Decibel is developing DB-OTO in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and expects to submit an Investigational New Drug/Clinical Trial Application for human trials in 2022.
