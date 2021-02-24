Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Longeveron's Allogeneic Cell Therapy Completes Early-Stage Study In Congenital Heart Defect

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 1:44pm   Comments
Share:
  • Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVNcompletes Phase 1 study of Lomecel-B in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). Full results from the study will be released in Q2 2021.
  • The study was supported in part by a Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund TEDCO Grant.
  • The Phase 1 study was designed to assess the safety and tolerability of intramyocardial injection of Lomecel-B administered to 10 children with HLHS during the Stage 2 bidirectional cavopulmonary anastomosis surgery.
  • Longeveron will advance its HLHS program into a Phase 2 expected to start in the third quarter of 2021. The 32-subject trial will be funded by a $5.6M grant from the National Institute of Health's National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
  • Lomecel-B is an allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal signaling cell product.
  • HLHS is a rare congenital heart defect wherein babies are born with an underdeveloped left ventricle, impairing the heart's ability to pump adequate blood throughout the body.
  • Price Action: LGVN gained 12% at $7.2 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LGVN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lily-Rigel Licensing Deal, vTv Starts Early Stage Psoriasis Study, Immunic Data Readout
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Hypoplastic Left Heart SyndromeBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com