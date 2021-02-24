Salarius Starts Expansion Phase Of Seclidemstat Study In Bones/Soft Tissues Cancer
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) has initiated the expansion stage of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its lead candidate seclidemstat in patients with relapsed and refractory (R/R) Ewing sarcoma and Ewing-related sarcomas.
- Per the amended trial protocol, the expansion stage will consist of two treatment arms. The first arm will enroll up to 20 patients to evaluate seclidemstat combined with the chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide as a potential second-and third-line therapy for Ewing sarcoma.
- The second arm will enroll up to 30 patients to assess seclidemstat as a single-agent therapy in Ewing-related sarcomas.
- Both the Ewing and Ewing-related sarcoma arms are designed to evaluate safety and efficacy endpoints.
- Salarius expects to report data readouts from the trial towards the end of 2021 and into 2022.
- Seclidemstat is an oral, reversible inhibitor of the lysine-specific histone demethylase one enzyme, an enzyme shown to play a key role in developing and progressing certain cancers.
- Last week, the company completed the dose-escalation stage and established the recommended Phase 2 dose for its ongoing seclidemstat Phase 1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory (R/R) Ewing sarcoma.
