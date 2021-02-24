ElectroCore Concludes Enrollment In COVID-19 Study Evaluating Vagus Nerve Stimulation
- ElectroCore Inc (NASDAQ: ECOR) and the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia in Spain have completed the enrollment in the SAVIOR-1 study. This study was supported in part by electroCore.
- The randomized, controlled study evaluates the effect of non-invasive electrical vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) on respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.
- In July last year, gammaCore SapphireTM CV (the nVNS) received emergency use authorization from the FDA to treat patients with known or suspected COVID-19 who are experiencing an exacerbation of asthma-related dyspnea and reduced airflow.
- Price Action: ECOR increased 10.2% at $2.325 on the last check Wednesday.
