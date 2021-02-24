Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kura Oncology Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Tipifarnib In Head & Neck Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 9:12am   Comments
Share:
  • The FDA has designated Breakthrough Therapy status to Kura Oncology Inc's (NASDAQ: KURA) tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for head and neck cancer.
  • The status covers recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) with a variant allele frequency of more than 20% after disease progression on platinum-based chemotherapy.
  • The FDA has also granted tipifarnib Fast Track designation for the treatment of HRAS mutant HNSCC.
  • A Breakthrough Therapy Designation benefits include the eligibility for priority review and rolling submission of the marketing application.
  • Price Action: KURA gained 5.04% at $35 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KURA)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Calls Truce With Icahn, Pfizer's Brain Inflammation Vaccine Gets Priority Review, BriaCell IPO
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: neck cancerBiotech News FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com