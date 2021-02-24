Kura Oncology Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Tipifarnib In Head & Neck Cancer
- The FDA has designated Breakthrough Therapy status to Kura Oncology Inc's (NASDAQ: KURA) tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for head and neck cancer.
- The status covers recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) with a variant allele frequency of more than 20% after disease progression on platinum-based chemotherapy.
- The FDA has also granted tipifarnib Fast Track designation for the treatment of HRAS mutant HNSCC.
- A Breakthrough Therapy Designation benefits include the eligibility for priority review and rolling submission of the marketing application.
- Price Action: KURA gained 5.04% at $35 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: neck cancerBiotech News FDA General