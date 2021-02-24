Market Overview

Biofrontera Raises $8.9M Via Equity Offering

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:17am   Comments
  • Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRApriced an underwritten public offering of around 1.3 million ADS at $6.68 per ADS, raising gross proceeds of approximately $8.9 million. The offer price represents a discount of 5% from the last close price of $7.04 on Tuesday.
  • Each ADS represents two of BFRA's ordinary shares.
  • The offering will close by February 26.
  • This offer is part of concurrent preemptive rights offered to the company's ordinary shares holders of around 8.9 million ordinary shares at €2.75 per share.
  • Proceeds will be used for regulatory approval for expanded use of its lead product Ameluz, in the U.S. to basal cell carcinoma, acne, and actinic keratoses, complete the development of a larger BF-RhodoLED lamp, and for general corporate purposes.
  • The Benchmark Company is acting as the managing underwriter with Lake Street Capital Markets acting as co-manager for the offering.
  • Price Action: BFRA is down 1.6% at $6.91 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Offerings General

