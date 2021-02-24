Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Karyopharm's Partner Antengene Receives Priority Review For Selinexor Application In China

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Share:
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: KPTI) collaborating partner Antengene Corporation Limited has received priority review from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for ATG-010 (selinexor, XPOVIO). It is a first-in-class selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).
  • The FDA has approved ATG-010 (selinexor) for three indications within 18 months, including relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.
  • Selinexor is also being evaluated in the Phase 3 SIENDO trial in patients with endometrial cancer. Topline data expected in the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: KPTI closed 2.2% lower at $14.59 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KPTI)

Recap: Karyopharm Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DermTech Soars On Contract, Fluidigm Plunges On Earnings, Decision Day For Regeneron, Bioventus Debuts
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
101 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 7-13): Regeneron FDA Decision, Earnings, IPOs and Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
66 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: multiple myeloma National Medical Products AdministrationBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com