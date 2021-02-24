Karyopharm's Partner Antengene Receives Priority Review For Selinexor Application In China
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: KPTI) collaborating partner Antengene Corporation Limited has received priority review from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for ATG-010 (selinexor, XPOVIO). It is a first-in-class selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).
- The FDA has approved ATG-010 (selinexor) for three indications within 18 months, including relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.
- Selinexor is also being evaluated in the Phase 3 SIENDO trial in patients with endometrial cancer. Topline data expected in the second half of 2021.
- Price Action: KPTI closed 2.2% lower at $14.59 on Tuesday.
