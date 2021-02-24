Pfizer's Tick-Borne Encephalitis Vaccine Gets Priority Review Tag In US
- The FDA has accepted Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) marketing application seeking approval for TicoVac under priority review status. TicoVac is the tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine for active immunization in individuals aged one and older.
- The anticipated action date is expected for August 2021.
- TBE is a viral infection of the brain and spine, transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected tick.
- The company's TBE vaccine is already marketed in Europe under the brand names TicoVac and FSME-Immun.
