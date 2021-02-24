Market Overview

Pfizer's Tick-Borne Encephalitis Vaccine Gets Priority Review Tag In US

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 6:31am   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) marketing application seeking approval for TicoVac under priority review status. TicoVac is the tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine for active immunization in individuals aged one and older.
  • The anticipated action date is expected for August 2021.
  • TBE is a viral infection of the brain and spine, transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected tick.
  • The company's TBE vaccine is already marketed in Europe under the brand names TicoVac and FSME-Immun.
  • Price Action: PFE is up 0.12% at $33.95 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: tick-borne encephalitisBiotech News Health Care FDA General

