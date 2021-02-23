Eiger Bio's Avexitide Shows Reduced Rates Of Hypoglycemia, Rescue In Outpatient Setting
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) announces that results from the Phase 2 PREVENT study of Avexitide in patients with severe Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) were published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. The data was initially announced in March 2019.
- Many patients experience reactive hypoglycemia after bariatric surgery (weight loss), a condition wherein blood sugar levels are lower than normal.
- The primary endpoint was met with statistical significance by both 30 mg and 60 mg dosing regimens. During hypoglycemia provocation in the clinical setting, the mean plasma glucose nadir was increased by 21% and 26% following Avexitide 30 mg and 60 mg dosing, respectively, compared to placebo, corresponding to 50% and 75% fewer participants requiring rescue.
- Peak insulin was reduced by 23% and 21% following Avexitide 30 mg and 60 mg dosing, respectively.
- Avexitide was well-tolerated in this study. The most common adverse events were injection site bruising, nausea, and headache.
- Price Action: EIGR is down 1.9% at $10.81 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.
