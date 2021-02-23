Market Overview

Soleno Therapeutics, Vanderbilt University In Research Pact For K(ATP) Channel Activators

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 9:38am   Comments
  • Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) has signed a collaboration agreement with Vanderbilt University for the discovery and development of KATP channel activators with the potential to treat rare diseases. The terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.
  • Soleno's product candidate, DCCR, is a potent activator of KATP channels. Phase 3 data in Prader-Willi Syndrome subjects showed the study did not meet its primary endpoint of change from baseline in hyperphagia (abnormally strong sensation of hunger). But significant positive changes in two of three secondary endpoints were observed.
  • ATP-dependent potassium (or KATP) channels are present in several tissues in the body. Activating these channels is beneficial in the treatment of various rare diseases, such as hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia.
  • This collaboration aims to develop in vivo and in vitro tools to identify and characterize novel KATP channel activators from recently identified new classes of chemistry. Soleno expects to advance appropriate candidates generated from this collaboration into human trials.
  • Price Action: SLNO shares are down 5.56% at $2.72 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts FDA General

