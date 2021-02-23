Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RedHill Biopharma Expands Opaganib Global COVID-19 Study To US

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
  • Following the FDA review of data from the U.S. Phase 2 study of opaganib and receipt of its recommendations, RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHLplans to expand its global Phase 2/3 study of opaganib in patients with severe COVID-19 to the U.S.
  • The study's expansion to the U.S. will help further speed-up enrollment, expand the study to eight countries and approximately 40 recruiting sites. The 464-patient study is over 50% enrolled, and topline data expected in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The global Phase 2/3 study recently underwent a positive DSMB futility review, which is suggestive that the study has the potential for a positive outcome.
  • In December last year, the company announced positive topline data from the non-powered U.S. Phase 2 study with opaganib in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and demonstrated positive safety and efficacy signals.
  • Opaganib is an orally-administered sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) inhibitor with demonstrated antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and anti-thrombotic activity that targets a human cell component involved in viral replication.
  • Price Action: RDHL shares are down 3.0397% at $10.95 in the premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RDHL)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aridis To Study Antibody Cocktail For Coronavirus Variants, Revance & Protalix Data Readouts
RedHill Biopharma, Cosmo Pharma In Manufacturing Pact for Movantik, RHB-204
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Readout, Clinical Hold On Bellicum Study Lifted, Lilly Earnings, NLS Pharma IPO
66 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
48 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19Biotech News Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com