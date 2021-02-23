Market Overview

Celldex Therapeutics To Test CDX-0159 In Chronic Itchy Skin Disorder

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 6:01am   Comments
  • Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CLDXwill expand the clinical development of CDX-0159 into prurigo nodularis (PN), a chronic skin disease characterized by the development of hard, intensely itchy (pruritic) nodules on the skin.
  • In a Phase 1a single-dose, healthy volunteer study, CDX-0159 demonstrated durable plasma tryptase reductions indicative of systemic mast cell suppression/ablation.
  • The company is evaluating CDX-0159 in two ongoing Phase 1b trials in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria and chronic inducible urticaria. Hives (urticaria) are red, itchy welts that result from a skin reaction.
  • In December last year, the company dosed the first patient in a chronic inducible urticaria study. Initial data is expected at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
  • A chronic spontaneous urticaria study was initiated in October last year, with results expected in the second half of 2021.
  • CDX-0159 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor with high specificity and potently inhibits its activity. The KIT receptor tyrosine kinase is expressed in various cells, including mast cells, which mediate inflammatory responses such as hypersensitivity and allergic reactions.
  • Price Action: CLDX closed 1.3% higher at $28.25 on Monday.

