Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biohaven Pharma's BHV-1200 Effective In Neutralizing COVID-19 Variants

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd's (NYSE: BHVN) hyperimmune globulin mimic developed with Biohaven's MATE platform has demonstrated functional binding and neutralization of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the strains found in the U.K and South Africa (B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, respectively).
  • Preliminary lab experiments demonstrated that BHV-1200 substantially reduced viral entry into cells.
  • The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation supports the development of the COVID-19 MATE program.
  • Besides, the in vitro data indicate that BHV-1200 may activate important immune system components.
  • Price Action: BHVN is down 2.29% at $80.99 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BHVN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Cramer Advises Viewers On Autodesk, Inseego And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill Gates COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com