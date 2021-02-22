Biohaven Pharma's BHV-1200 Effective In Neutralizing COVID-19 Variants
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd's (NYSE: BHVN) hyperimmune globulin mimic developed with Biohaven's MATE platform has demonstrated functional binding and neutralization of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the strains found in the U.K and South Africa (B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, respectively).
- Preliminary lab experiments demonstrated that BHV-1200 substantially reduced viral entry into cells.
- The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation supports the development of the COVID-19 MATE program.
- Besides, the in vitro data indicate that BHV-1200 may activate important immune system components.
- Price Action: BHVN is down 2.29% at $80.99 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.
