Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Celsion Receives Fast Track Tag In US For Ovarian Cancer Immunotherapy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 8:57am   Comments
Share:
  • The FDA has designated Fast Track status to Celsion Corporation's (NASDAQ: CLSN) GEN-1, its DNA-mediated interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy for advanced ovarian cancer.
  • Fast Track status provides more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.
  • GEN-1 is currently in Phase 2 OVATION study, which combines GEN-1 with standard-of-care neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients newly diagnosed with Stage 3/4 ovarian cancer.
  • The study's primary endpoint is two show the equivalent of a 33% improvement in progression-free survival compared with the control arm (standard of care alone).
  • Price Action: CLSN shares rally 74.7% at $3.32 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLSN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
105 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
48 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
98 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FDA Fast Track Ovarian CancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com