Otonomy's OTIVIDEX Fails To Separate From Placebo In Inner Ear Disorder Study
- Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) has reported topline data from Phase 3 trial evaluating OTIVIDEX in patients with Ménière’s disease. It is an inner ear disorder that causes episodes of vertigo (spinning) and hearing loss.
- The study did not achieve the primary endpoint, which was the count of definitive vertigo days in month three for OTIVIDEX vs. placebo for the intent-to-treat population (n=148). However, the analysis achieved statistical significance for the per-protocol population (n=136).
- “Our focus turns to the strong pipeline we have built as recently highlighted by the successful clinical trial results for OTO-313 in tinnitus and OTO-413 in hearing loss. These programs provide an attractive opportunity for the company, with clinical readouts anticipated in mid-2022. We expect that our existing cash balance will permit us to achieve these clinical readouts as well as advance our preclinical hearing loss programs including OTO-825, gene therapy for congenital hearing loss,” said David Weber, president, and CEO.
- The company previously reported a cash balance of $86.3 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Price action: OTIC gained 4.64% at $5.64 in premarket on the last check Monday before the trading was halted.
