Pfizer/BioNtech's COVID-19 Shot Staved Off Illness, Death For Over 95% Of Israeli patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 7:09am   Comments
  • The Israel health ministry said that Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNtech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine had proved 95.8% effective in preventing coronavirus infection among those vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second shot, compared to unvaccinated people, according to data compiled up to February 13.
  • The shot appeared to stop the vast majority of vaccine recipients in Israel from COVID-19 infection, providing the first real-world indication that the immunization will curb transmission of the coronavirus, the health ministry reported.
  • The results showed that the vaccine was 89% effective at preventing infection of any kind and 98.9% effective in preventing hospitalizations and death, and 94% effective against symptomatic infection.
  • The latest data has not yet been peer-reviewed, though some scientists disputed its accuracy.
  • The Health Ministry has also rolled out a "Green Pass" app linked to personal medical files. People who have been fully inoculated or deemed immune after recovering from COVID-19 can show to stay at hotels or attend cultural or sporting events.
  • Price Action: PFE is up 0.3% at $34.53, and BNTX is up 1.3% at $117.2 in premarket trading on last check Monday.

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine israel Reuters

