The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings

Biotech stocks pulled back along with the broader market in the holiday-shortened week ended Feb 19. Earnings news flow was light before picking up pace in the unfolding week.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) was among the worst performers of the week after the company temporarily stalled its gene therapy studies in sickle cell disease.

A day after bluebird bio shared the negative tidings, Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) announced an agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for funding the development of a single-administration, in-vivo gene therapy to cure sickle cell disease.

The week also witnessed the forging of a few alliances and partnerships, a slew of follow-on offerings and some vaccine updates.

Here are the key catalytic events for the coming week:

Conferences:

Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (virtual event): Feb. 22-26

Citi Healthcare Services Virtual Conference (virtual event): Feb. 24-25

Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis, or ACTRIMS, Forum (virtual event): Feb. 25-27

PDUFA Dates

The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to rule on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SRPT) new drug application for casimersen, a treatment for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who have certain genetic mutations. The PDUFA goal date is Thursday, Feb. 25.

Clinical Readouts

ACTRIMS Presentation:

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN): updated interim Phase 2 data from the REPAIR-MS study evaluating CNM-Au8 in relapsing multiple sclerosis and updated blinded interim Phase 2 data from the VISIONARY-MS study of CNM-Au8 in chronic optic neuropathy

Earnings

Monday

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ: AXGN) (after the market close)

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) (after the market close)

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM) (after the market close)

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) (after the market close)

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) (after the market close)

Tuesday

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RUBY) (before the market open)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) (before the market open)

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) (before the market open)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) (after the close)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) (after the close)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the close)

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) (after the close)

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) (after the close)

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (after the close)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) (after the close)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) (after the close)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (after the close)

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) (after the close)

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) (after the close)

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) (after the close)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) (after the close)

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) (after the close)

Medtronic PLC(NYSE: MDT) (after the close)

Wednesday

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) (before the market open)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) (before the market open)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) (before the market open)

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSE: XTNT) (before the market open)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) (before the market open)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) (before the market open)

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) (before the market open)w

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (before the market open)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) (before the market open)

PPD Inc (NASDAQ: PPD) (before the market open)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) (before the market open)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) (before the market open)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) (after the close)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) (after the close)

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALIM) (after the close)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) (after the close)

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) (after the close)

Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) (after the close)

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) (after the close)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) (after the close)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO) (after the close)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) (after the close)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) (after the close)

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) (after the close)

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) (after the close)

Thursday

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) (before the market open)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) (before the market open)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) (before the market open)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) (before the market open)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) (before the market open)

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) (before the market open)

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) (before the market open)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) (before the market open)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) (before the market open)

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) (before the market open)

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) (before the market open)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) (before the market open)

Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) (before the market open)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) (before the market open)

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) (before the market open)

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) (before the market open)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO) (before the market open)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) (before the market open)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) (before the market open)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) (before the market open)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the market open)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) (after the close)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) (after the close)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) (after the close)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) (after the close)

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) (after the close)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the close)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) (after the close)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) (after the close)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) (after the close)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) (after the close)

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) (after the close)

ICU Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ICUI) (after the close)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) (after the close)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) (after the close)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) (after the close)

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) (after the close)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) (after the close)

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) (after the close)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) (after the close)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) (after the close)

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) (after the close)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) (after the close)

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NTUS) (after the close)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) (after the close)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) (after the close)

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) (after the close)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) (after the close)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) (after the close)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) (after the close)

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) (after the close)

Friday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) (before the market open)

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) (before the market open)

IPO Quiet Period Expiries

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OCDX)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP)

Other Events

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) has scheduled a conference call Monday, at 8 a.m., to discuss the generic pharma company's 2021 guidance.

FDA's Vaccine & Related Biological Products Committee is scheduled to meet Friday, Feb. 26, between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., to discuss Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen's emergency use authorization application for its COVID-19 vaccine.

