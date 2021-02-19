Market Overview

ImmunoPrecise's Antibody Cocktail 100% Effective Against SARS-CoV-2 Virus In Animal Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 12:42pm
  • ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) announces preliminary preclinical data of TATX-03 PolyTope antibody cocktail program against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.
  • In the SARS-CoV-2 hamster model, treatment with TATX-03 resulted in complete clearance of detectable replication-competent virus from the lungs and throat of SARS-CoV-2 infected animals by day four post-infection. 
  • Furthermore, the study showed undetectable virus titer levels in the throat of 100% of the infected hamsters three days after virus infection.
  • The results also demonstrated the TATX-03 antibody cocktail's potential to provide anti-viral effects against SARS-CoV-2 in both prophylactic (preventative) and treatment settings.
  • The company said that 27 neutralizing lead candidate antibodies would be analyzed to generate full interaction profiles against seventeen different SARS-CoV-2 variants. Data is expected by early next month.
  • IPA plans to start the final IND-enabling studies in late Q2 2021.
  • Price Action: IPA increased 5.37% at $16.30 in market trading hours on last check Friday.

