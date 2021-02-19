TFFP Pharma's Thin Film Freezing Maintains Efficacy For Two Biodefense Countermeasures, Preclinical Studies Show
- In collaboration with the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), TFFP Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP) has reported positive preclinical in vitro efficacy data from TFF formulated biodefense (TFFD) countermeasures.
- In April of 2020, TFF Pharmaceuticals and USAMRIID entered into a 3-year agreement to investigate TFFD of various biodefense countermeasures to demonstrate the use of these formulations as needle-free, inhaled treatments that are temperature-insensitive.
- The first two countermeasures, a monoclonal antibody (mAbs) against Ebola virus Zaire (EBOV) and a recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV) vaccine candidate against Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus (VEEV), were TFFD formulated and tested for efficacy. Data showed that the activity of the mAbs and rVSV vaccines were preserved after TFFD. Formulation optimization and long-term stability testing are ongoing.
- In vivo testing in animal models is up next.
- The company's Thin Film Freezing (TFF) platform improves the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs and is particularly suited to generate dry powder particles for targeted inhalation delivery.
- Price Action: TFFP shares are lower by 1.23% at $16.87 on the last check Friday.
