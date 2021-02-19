Market Overview

Newly Listed Immunocore's Tebentafusp Receives Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Eye Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 8:11am   Comments
  • The FDA has designated Breakthrough Therapy status to Immunocore Holdings PLC's (NASDAQ: IMCR) tebentafusp (IMCgp100) for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive in adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), cancer of the eye involving the iris, ciliary body, or choroid.
  • In an initial pre-planned interim analysis of Phase 3 trial (IMCgp100-202) in previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, tebentafusp demonstrated superior overall survival benefit as a monotherapy. The primary endpoint was achieved when the OS Hazard Ratio in the intent-to-treat population favored tebentafusp, over the investigator's choice (82% pembrolizumab; 12% ipilimumab; 6% dacarbazine).
  • Tebentafusp has also been granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from FDA for uveal melanoma and Promising Innovative Medicine designation under the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme.
  • The company started trading on NASDAQ earlier this month
  • Price Action: IMCR shares are trading higher by 4.38% at $50.10 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

