Newly Listed Immunocore's Tebentafusp Receives Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Eye Cancer
- The FDA has designated Breakthrough Therapy status to Immunocore Holdings PLC's (NASDAQ: IMCR) tebentafusp (IMCgp100) for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive in adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), cancer of the eye involving the iris, ciliary body, or choroid.
- In an initial pre-planned interim analysis of Phase 3 trial (IMCgp100-202) in previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, tebentafusp demonstrated superior overall survival benefit as a monotherapy. The primary endpoint was achieved when the OS Hazard Ratio in the intent-to-treat population favored tebentafusp, over the investigator's choice (82% pembrolizumab; 12% ipilimumab; 6% dacarbazine).
- Tebentafusp has also been granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from FDA for uveal melanoma and Promising Innovative Medicine designation under the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme.
- The company started trading on NASDAQ earlier this month.
- Price Action: IMCR shares are trading higher by 4.38% at $50.10 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
